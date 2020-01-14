BELTON — Marion Grayson has been a fixture on the City Council here for 16 years. She first served as a council member for a decade then mayor for six years.
But, come May, Grayson, 62, will no longer be a part of the municipal government. Grayson — the first woman to serve as mayor of Belton — told the Telegram this week she will not seek a fourth term in the upcoming May 2 election.
“I have been on the Council since ‘04, so this is 16 years. I’m ready to let someone else to take the reins and for me and my husband to have an opportunity to travel,” she said.
This will be Belton’s first open race for mayor since 2014, when then-Mayor Jim Covington passed on a fifth term. Grayson was unopposed for all three terms.
“I am going to miss it, but it will be OK, it will be all right. I’m excited for it. We’ve really come a long way so I know they’re going to do a good job and continue to do a good job. They don’t need me to do it,” Grayson said, chuckling.
Grayson and City Manager Sam Listi have worked together during her entire time as a Belton elected official. Listi said it has been a pleasure working with her.
“As councilmember, mayor pro tem, and as the first female mayor in Belton, Mayor Grayson showed the heart of a servant leader,” Listi said. “She worked hard to find common ground on difficult issues, and challenged us to enhance customer service. Her leadership and friendship will be missed.”
Grayson pointed to several accomplishments during her time on the City Council.
“Some of the big ones, I think, are the improvements in downtown, making it more vibrant,” the mayor said, bringing up the city’s investment in new infrastructure and offering grants to improve façades of buildings. “Because of what we did, the individual investors took over and it’s been really great over the last 10 years.”
A more recent accomplishment was the $2.1 million purchase of an 84.25-acre tract to expand Heritage Park in May 2018.
“The Heritage Park addition … was a big accomplishment,” Grayson said. “It’s going to outlast all of us.”
Other successes Grayson brought up included the expansion of the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant; helping to bring more shopping to Belton, with the expansion of Walmart and H-E-B; and continuing to ensure the city’s future water supplies.”
Filing for the May 2 elections begins Wednesday. Grayson offered some advice for any potential mayoral candidates.
“Just love Belton,” she said. “If they love Belton, they will do the right thing no matter what.”
Grayson, a Realtor, is married to Danny Grayson. They have four children and six grandchildren.