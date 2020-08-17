A boil water notice was issued Sunday by the Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp.
The notice applies only to customers south of Buckholts and east of County Road 104.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.