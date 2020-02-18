The Temple College simulation center is often the scene of medical activities no one in particular wants to see — a faux victim whose arm and leg were amputated in a car accident, or the aftermath of an artificial patient who has emptied their stomach on themselves and the floor.
Neil Coker, director of the Simulation, Teaching Assessment and Research program at Temple College, gave a report to TC trustees at its board meeting Monday on some of the activities that take place at the simulation center.
The program uses simulation resources and partners with other entities in the community to promote education that uses simulation, which enhances patient care and safety.
“Our major focus is on providing education for TC students,” Coker said.
Coker had photos that illustrated the many ways the simulators are used by TC students, depending on their field of study — a respiratory care student intubating one of the simulators and a surgical technology student using an in-house developed laparoscopic surgical skills training system.
Lately, the simulation center has been offering a lot of support to the TC nursing program, which has outgrown the laboratory in the nursing education center.
“We continue to support education activities for Texas A&M College of Medicine, Baylor Scott & White-Temple and McLane Children’s Medical Center for students, medical residents, fellows and staff,” he said. “The collaboration between Temple College departments and medical school departments has grown over time.”
Last week, the sonography program needed its students to experience using the sonogram to guide a needle biopsy in an operating room environment, Coker said. At the same time, the sonography students learned about sterile techniques and how to glove correctly.
EMT classes at the Temple, Belton and Hutto school districts come to the simulation center about three times a semester and spend the day running through different scenarios to hone their skills.
The EMT programs now have the students running simulators.
“The theory is that if a student can run a simulator realistically to simulate a disease process, they will understand how to manage it,” Coker said.
In February 2019, the center hold a two-day training session for the infectious disease response unit of Texas Emergency Task Force.
One of the members in the unit, Coker said, writes notes on a white board in the corner of the room because once the response team members are suited up they have difficulty hearing each other talk.
In March 2019, the phase four medical student boot camp was held at the simulation center.
“This is a weeklong program designed to prepare the fourth-year medical students, soon to be new doctors, to handle the problems they are likely to encounter during the first 30 days of their residencies,” he said.
The newly minted doctors rotate through a series of simulations that expose them to clinical problems and interpersonal problems. On the last day of boot camp the students are organized into teams and they compete in sim wars.
Last month, the simulation center assisted a small production company with the production of a suicide prevention video.
The center helped out at a SkillsUSA competition held recently at TC.
On Feb. 14, the simulation center was the focus of the P20 Council’s 2020 College Day.
“We had stations set up where the high school students were exposed to various health care disciplines through interactions from students in those departments,” Coker said.
Dr. Adrejs Avots-Avotins, TC trustee, thanked Coker and Shelley Pearson, TC vice president of Health Professions, for engaging high school students who are taking health science classes and bringing them to the TC campus to see what’s available there.