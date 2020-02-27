The Temple Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will hold its Founders Day 2020 event Friday.
2020 Vision, Love for One Another, will start with a 6:30 p.m. social and 7 p.m. dinner and program at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N, Third St., Temple.
The cost is $35 per person and $275, table for eight. Contact NAACP members for tickets.
Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corp., will be the guest speaker.
Special guest is George Harrison, who will present gospel comedy “Life’s Lessons from My Momma’s House.”
For information, call Bennie Walsh, president of the NAACP Temple Unit at 254-563-9889.