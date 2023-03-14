East Temple grocery store map

This map was included in the Hunden Strategic Partners eastside grocery store study and shows food stores in Temple ranging from grocery stores to meat markets to convenience stores. The dotted circles around the two proposed East Temple market sites shows the distance a person can walk from the store within 30 minutes.

 Courtesy

East Temple residents continue to express a need and desire for a grocery store in the Ferguson Park or Crestview neighborhoods despite a recommendation from a Chicago-based consultant against such a venture.