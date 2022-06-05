FoxDog, a new beer garden and coffee spot at 209 N. Seventh St., joined with Sweet Enough Cookies for a Sunday Funday.
“We regularly sell their cookies,” said Ashley Vernon, who co-owns FoxDog with her husband, John. “They wanted an event to make special cookies to serve with our beers.”
The pre-ticketed event, held 2-4 p.m., drew quite a few customers. The Vernons opened FoxDog on Feb. 4 this year after converting it from an old house. Their regular hours are 4:30-10 p.m. Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays.
“A beer garden is a space that has a lot of beers on tap, so you can try a lot of beers,” Ashley said.
“We sell regular Texas craft beers and coffee,” John said. “We also sell wine.”
“We have no desire to make our own product,” his wife said. “We have a space that’s too good not to share, so we like building community and selling other businesses’ really good products. The thing that we have that no one else has is a really big back yard.”
The shaded back yard has a lot of picnic tables and a play area. The Vernons also have plenty of parking space through a shared parking agreement, she said.
Joey Jaeger said he and his wife, Tori, started Sweet Enough Cookies in Temple in October 2020, during the pandemic. He’s a former church administrator and she’s a gastroenterologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“Our cookies are vegan,” he said. “We thought there was a void in the Bell County area for any sweet treats that didn’t have any dairy or animal products in them.
“It’s more of our family hobby dream brought to life,” he said. “My wife loves to bake.”
They bake big cookies, he said, and their menu changes every month. Their classic cookie is chocolate chip with sprinkles.
The June cookie of the month is based on a pineapple upside down cake, he said. “It’s a good cookie.”
“They contain lots of sugar,” he said. “It’s a sweet treat. It should be eaten as such.”
The Jaegers first sold their cookies at the Temple market and had very good response, he said.
“Most of our business comes from nationwide shipping — from Miami to Anchorage,” he said. “We hadn’t anticipated that. We didn’t know people from all over the U.S. would see our cookies and want them.”
He and his wife also were surprised the cookie enterprise put them in contact with so many people.
“I feel like it’s really brought us closer to the community of Temple,” he said. “That’s been the thing that’s most rewarding.”