The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is working to obtain state training dollars to help Central Texas businesses affected by the coronavirus.
As part of its response to COVID-19, the Texas Workforce Commission will be awarding $10 million in grants to community and technical colleges through its Skills Development Fund. The community and technical colleges will then provide training for businesses that need it.
The grant funds will be used to provide training for essential industries such as health care, manufacturing and information technology, as well as businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19 or who are retooling their business processes in response to COVID-19.
Companies can receive up to $2,000 per employee, including employees who have been furloughed or laid off. Temple College will provide the training or contract with a third party to provide it.
In order to apply for the grant money, Temple College needs to hear how COVID-19 has impacted your business and what training you need. If you are a local employer and have employees who need retraining, please write julie.escamilla@templejc.edu or call 254-298-8616 by 5 p.m. Thursday.