More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflowed in Williamson Creek, caused by rain and a power outage, the city of Temple said Thursday.
breaking
Temple: More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Williamson Creek
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Bell County Expo Center naming rights awarded to Cadence Bank for $2.8 million
- UPDATE: Co-defendant recounts slayings at Marks capital murder trial
- Fort Worth motorist killed in collision near Rockdale
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Juror excused from Marks capital murder trial during closed hearing
- More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Temple
- Phone data connects Marks, co-defendant to locations in double slaying
- Training drives Martinez all the way to Austin
- Second Temple home invasion reported
- Temple teenager charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon