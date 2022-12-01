Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education Center recently launched its seasonal Wildcat Market — a retail opportunity in its third year that features handcrafted items by several of the campus’ programs.
Area residents can purchase these products, which are priced from $2 to $75, online at templewildcatmarket.com.
“Items available range from gift certificates for services to Temple High School spirit items to carpentry, manufacturing and welding projects to holiday pies, take-and-make cookies and hot chocolate mixes,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Christmas cards, flower arrangements, bath bombs and shower soothers, Christmas ornaments and yard decorations are also among the many products available for purchase.”
Purchased items will be available for pickup during an in-person Christmas Creations Showcase from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Career and Technical Education Center, 414 N. 31st St. in Temple — an event where residents will have the chance to purchase additional items.
“Customers will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the students and teachers who helped create the items at that time,” Wallin said.
Proceeds from the Christmas Creations Showcase and the online Wildcat Market will benefit each of the programs housed in the CTE Center.
“Christmas Creations showcases the talents and skills of our Temple High School Career and Technical Education students and gives student ambassadors from each program area the opportunity to practice customer service and communication skills by interacting with community members during the event,” CTE director Denise Ayres said.
This year, carpentry, manufacturing, health care therapeutic, culinary, plant science, welding, and teaching and training are among the featured CTE programs.
“In addition to student-made items being sold, we are excited to add (automotive technology) with the car show and hamburger dinner,” Ayres said.
It will cost $5, according to Temple ISD.
“We invite everyone to come see the talents and skills of our Temple High School students,” Ayres said. “Whether you choose to purchase anything or not, the Christmas Creations event is one that you don’t want to miss. Our students are sure to impress you.”