BELTON — A lower tax rate is in the cards for the city of Belton.
City staff have used 65 cents as the working tax rate as they assembled the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget, which the City Council received Tuesday evening. The budget calls for expenditures to grow by 3 percent to more than $29.6 million and revenues to increase by nearly 8 percent to $31.7 million.
But Council members — pointing to the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased property appraisals — want the tax rate to drop even further. In May, the City Council balked at staff proposing to keep the tax rate at 65.98 cents.
Their comments come a week before they propose the tax rate at their scheduled Aug. 4 meeting.
“Because of appraised values, I sure hope we really look at that tax rate very, very close. Appraised values have gone through the roof,” Councilman John Holmes said. “To remain unchanged on the tax rate generates an awful lot of revenue during a very difficult time for our citizens.”
Belton’s 2020 certified value is $1,465,089,774, according to data from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. That is a more than 16 percent increase from last year’s certified value of $1,260,325,667.
That increase is more than the 14 percent jump the Tax Appraisal District projected when it released preliminary values in April.
Councilman David K. Leigh agreed with Holmes.
“We are putting a larger burden on those who didn’t protest their appraisals — they’ve gone up significantly,” Leigh said, adding he has heard from residents who have seen their appraisals increase anywhere from 20 percent up to 40 percent.
Leigh does not want to add any undue pressure on residents through their property taxes.
“If the appraised value is more than what the real values have gone up, I think we have somewhat of a moral responsibility to back off the rate,” he said.
Councilman Guy O’Banion echoed his fellow Belton decision makers. The city, he said, should not be afraid to dip into the 2021 budget’s estimated beginning fund balance of nearly $14.3 million to offset a lower tax rate.
This year is the prime reason the city has such a fund balance, Leigh said.
“I think there may be pressure to drop (the rate) even more even if it means taking a little more risk and looking at eating into fund balance a little bit,” Leigh said. “These are the types of years you should eat into fund balance.”