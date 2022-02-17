BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Thursday after a main line break on the north side of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190.
Customers affected by the notice live on the north side of the freeway, the supplier said.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchased bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.