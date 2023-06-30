Plans to renovate the Temple Public Library and begin creating three branch libraries are included in a new multi-year business plan to be considered by Temple City Council.
According to City Manager Brynn Myers, improvements to the existing library could begin within five years.
“The business plan would fund schematic design for the downtown library and begin site acquisition for three branch libraries,” Myers said. “It would also allow us to begin site design for one of the branches.”
The proposed budget also includes the hiring of assistant library directors in fiscal years 2024 and 2029, a youth services librarian in fiscal 2027 and a facilities manager in fiscal 2024.
The plans to expand Temple’s library system stem from a surge in the number of visitors and book checkouts at the downtown library. In 2022, more than a half-million books were checked out by 174,275 visitors. That 2022 book count almost doubled the checkouts from the previous year.
A new library master plan, recommended by Dallas-based consultant Godfrey’s Associates, was approved by the Council this spring. Passage of the city’s 2024 budget, which will come later this year, would get the ball rolling on renovations, designs and site acquisitions.
Plans call for redesigning the current library and adding a rotunda entrance that will be visually prominent from East Adams Avenue. The renovation will increase the library’s square footage, although some of the space will be used for administrative offices and program rooms.
“Right now, the building is about 76,000 square feet and we are using about 52,000 square feet,” Library Director Natalie McAdams said. “We have several businesses and nonprofit tenants in the building, and some of that space will be converted for library use.”
After the renovation, the main library will use approximately 71,000 square feet, plus space in the new rotunda.
Godfrey’s recommendation includes building three branch libraries in phases. Branches would eventually be built in Temple’s west, east and south sides.
“The branches would provide the same services as the main downtown library,” McAdams said. “So we would buy a lot of new books and hire new staff for each branch.”