Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $824.1 million in sales tax allocations in May, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
But many cities in Central Texas appear to be weathering the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Several cities tallied double-digit percentage point increases in May compared to the same month last year.
The total May allocations for Texas represent a 5 percent decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
Widespread social distancing requirements were not in place across much of the state until late March, meaning the impact of those measures affected only a portion of allocations for this month, Hegar said in the release. The agency expects next month’s allocations, based on April sales, will show steeper declines compared to a year ago.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.925 million in sales tax allocations in May, an increase of 1.66 percent from this time last year, according to the release.
Temple is expected to receive $2.123 million in sales tax revenue, a 4.03 percent increase from May 2019’s allocation.
Belton will get $505,234, a 2.41 percent increase from last May’s allocations.
Killeen is set to receive $2.256 million in sales tax revenue, a 6.5 percent decrease from May 2019’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $699,509, a 3.36 percent decrease from last May.
This month Nolanville is receiving $96,477, an impressive 36.25 percent increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $46,442, a robust 18.72 percent increase from May 2019.
Salado is set to receive $44,669 this month, a 13.28 percent decrease from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $30,654 in May, a heady 23.91 percent increase compared to May last year.
Little River-Academy is receiving $10,019, a healthy 15.44 percent increase from May 2019’s allocation.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $245,079 this month for a 1.87 percent increase from last year’s allocations during May.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.48 percent increase in May allocations from last year; it is set to receive $511,449.
Gatesville experienced a 6.14 percent bump in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $205,316.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $95,037, a staggering 59.06 percent decrease from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $88,763 in May, a 5.07 percent decrease from last year.
Rockdale will receive $84,850 this month, a 7.06 percent increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $21,356, a hearty 39.60 percent increase from May 2019.