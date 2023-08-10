New Jimmy John’s shop to open in Temple on Tuesday

A new sandwich shop is set to open Tuesday morning near Temple High School.
Jimmy John’s Sandwiches plans to open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. at 1514 W. Adams Ave., the former site of an Arby’s restaurant.
“We’ve been trying to get into Temple for quite a while,” said Jay Buban, director of operations for Premium Loaves, a Jimmy John’s franchise with several Central Texas locations from Waco to Fort Cavazos. “We found a great location near Temple High School so we’re very excited to be opening there.”
The site is at the corner of West Adams and 31st Street, about a block away from busy Interstate 35.
Jimmy John’s bills its sandwiches as “The Sandwich of Sandwiches.”
“We use fresh vegetables because we don’t hate salads, we just feel bad for them,” Jimmy John’s website said. “We hand-slice our provolone cheese and meats in-house every day, because packaged pre-sliced meats doesn’t have the same ring to it. And we bake bread all day, every day because stale bread isn’t bread, it’s... croutons. The flavors of fresh-veggies, combined with hand-sliced meats and fresh-baked bread is what makes a Jimmy John’s sandwich The Sandwich of Sandwiches.”
Jimmy John’s offers a variety of sandwiches from the plain slims with just meat and/or cheese to favorites such as the Spicy East Coast Italian. Regular sandwiches are under $10 while the J.J. Gargantuan sandwich sells for $10.99 for a regular or $21.79 for a giant size.
The old Arby’s site was extensively remolded with changes to its floor plan, fresh paint and new signage.
“We had to do a lot of work inside,” Buban said. “It’s a beautiful layout with some changes made inside.”
Premium Loaves also operates Jimmy John’s shops in Waco, Fort Cavazos and Belton.
The Temple shop, the company’s sixth Central Texas store, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.