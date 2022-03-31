Meta’s newly announced Temple data center — which is expected to be as long as four football fields — is planned to be one of the world’s most sustainable facilities.
Company officials said the Temple campus in the city’s industrial park will have an H-design that will include data and office components decorated with works by local artists.
The data center is expected to be operational in 2024 after a two-year construction phase. Meta’s data centers are often certified in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, a green building rating system.
“Like all our facilities, this data center will be supported by 100% renewable energy. Our data centers are designed to be cooled using outside air for most of the year,” Meta said in an informational sheet. “They also use 32% less energy, have achieved net zero carbon emissions, are LEED Gold-level certified … for our new data center building projects, we divert an average of 80% of construction waste from landfills by reusing and recycling materials.”
LEED certification designates “green buildings” that save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier places for people, according to the U.S. Green Building Council.
Meta has data centers operational or under construction or contract in 16 states, including a Fort Worth facility that opened in May 2017.
“Our data center operations are actually 80% more water efficient than the industry standard and we recently made an announcement that by the year 2030 we plan to replace more water than we use,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta.
The city of Temple has agreed to make about $8 million in infrastructure improvements that Meta will pay for as officials have agreements for water and wastewater service.
“This project also gives us the opportunity to make further investments in our water and wastewater system that will support Meta as well as our entire system,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “Estimated annual water and wastewater revenue is $402,600 per phase and the city will receive a payment of $8,000,000 for water and wastewater system improvements.”
Meta plans to restore more water than consumed by 2030. “In Texas, we are investing in the Richland Chambers Creek Wildlife Management Area,” the company said. “This water restoration project will restore over 64 million gallons of water per year to Texas watersheds.”