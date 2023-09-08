Some Bell County residents are looking to make a splash in an up-and-coming market where they rent their underutilized pools for an hour at a time.
These rentals are made available through Swimply — a Los Angeles-based company that estimates that many Americans don’t have access to a swimming pool. The company, established in 2018, serves more than 125 markets in the United States, including Bell County.
“The shifting mindset from younger generations about ownership is a huge contributor to increased growth of the Swimply marketplace,” Asher Weinberger, the co-founder of Swimply, said in a news release. “Swimming is the third most popular activity for adults and No. 1 for children, and yet no other company has tackled the aquatic space to make swimming more affordable and accessible … until now.”
With many Bell County-area pools and splash pads — including the Clark Pool, Walker Pool and Santa Fe Plaza splash pad in Temple — closed for the season or in response to regional water restrictions, Swimply offers residents a welcome alternative.
In Bell County, there are currently 13 properties with pools and/or hot tubs available for booking: three in Temple, one in Belton, two in Harker Heights, six in Killeen and one on Fort Cavazos.
They range in price from $8 per hour up to $75 per hour.
“This backyard is my own little corner of paradise, and I love sharing it with others,” a Belton homeowner wrote in their listing. “No nearby houses make it the perfect place for a party. Blast the music and let loose, or chill out and enjoy the serenity. The choice is yours. I have everything you need for a quick getaway from reality.”
In June, Swimply expanded its recreational offerings and now allows homeowners to rent pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, and more.
“With the addition of courts, Swimply is taking another step toward realizing our brand’s vision of creating meaningful connections through shared experiences,” Derek Callow, Swimply’s chief operating officer, said. “We believe that access to spaces where people can engage in activities they love with the people they love is crucial to building stronger communities. We’re excited to continue leading the way in the experiential-based sharing category, and look forward to helping even more people create memorable experiences with those closest to them.”
There was one tennis court available for rent in Bell County at $16 per hour.
A full list of local rentals can be accessed online at swimply.com, or on its iOS and Android apps.