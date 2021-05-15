Two Central Texas nonprofit organizations received literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, officials announced.
Jarrell Community Library, 113 Limestone Terrace, received a $2,000 grant from the foundation while the Friends of Eula Hunt Beck Florence Public Library in Florence received a $3,000 grant.
The Florence library is located at 207 E. Main St.
The grants were among about $745,000 in grants awarded to Texas nonprofits. The awards are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 23,229 residents, the foundation said in a news release.
“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits and libraries, and we are pleased to provide our largest one-day grant award to serve additional students this year,” said Todd Vaso, Dollar General CEO and a board member of the literacy foundation. “Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work of each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy.”
Human resource award
Central Texas Human Resource Management Association in Temple was awarded a Platinum Award from the Society of Human Resource Management.
The award recognizes the organization’s major efforts, strategic activities and tactical initiatives that elevate the human resources profession in 2020.