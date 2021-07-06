Voters in Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 will now have the chance later this year to loosen local alcohol restrictions.
The Commissioners Court, prompted by a local petition last month, unanimously approved an order calling for an election to loosen the alcohol restriction in the precinct. Residents of the precinct will have the chance to vote for or against the measure during the Nov. 2 election held by the county.
John Evans, a farmer from Little River-Academy, said he started the petition so he could open a distillery since some parts of the county are wet while other areas are dry and don’t allow him to set up his business.
“Due to the current liquor laws for Bell County, Temple is wet and Rogers is wet and our portion of Bell County is damp,” Evans said. “That was the petition effort so we can have a distillery and a tasting room to go along with it.”
The petition to request the vote received a total of 8088 signatures, 673 more than the 7,415 that were needed.
Hatch Consulting Group — the business behind the petition — gathered a total of 11,000 signatures when they submitted them on June 3 but not all of them could be used to various reasons.
The change would only affect Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, which includes all of northeastern Bell County. The precinct also goes south to the Little River, up north until it hits FM 93 with the western border being sections of State Highway 317, Shallow Ford Road, South Kegley Road and Airport Trail.
Evans said the distillery he plans to build will be located on his family’s farm, which has been passed down for generations.
The farm, and those around it, will provide the various grains for the distilled alcohol, providing a farm to glass experience instead of farm to table, Evans said.
Evans hopes to eventually be able to distribute the alcohol he makes to retailers, but admits that will take time.
“Ideally, I would like to start distribution out of the tasting room if I can,” Evans said. “If not, as soon as we are built out, set up, licensed, permitted and have a product to sell, then I can start working with distributors. At least that is what is in the back of my head anyways.”
County Judge David Blackburn said there is a wide range of what is allowed in the county related to alcohol sales, with some areas allowing anything and other areas being more restrictive.
Changing alcohol sales to any of the versions of wet or dry, either at the city, precinct or county level, requires a vote by members of that area.
“The liquor laws in the state of Texas are, let’s just say, complex,” Blackburn said. “This court’s rule under state law is to accept the petition and certify it for the November ballot.”