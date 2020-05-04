Granted, it’s been a couple of difficult months for everyone.
Social distancing, sheltering at home, remote learning, shuttered cinemas and restaurants may have thrown some wrenches into plans, but coronavirus doesn’t have the power to change weather patterns.
It’s getting warm, and the vegetables that were carefully planted while the days remained chilly have developed robust roots and strong stems in order to nourish the plants and to hold the next prized tomato or pepper that will be available for purchase soon at a farmers market near you.
Daniel Lara, manager of the Temple and Belton farmers markets, said the Belton Farmer’s Market, 216 E. Central Ave., on the corner of North Sixth Street and Central, will open for the season on Saturday, May 16.
Temple market
The Temple Farmer’s Market is at 121 Montpark, adjacent to West Temple Community Park and Temple Fire Station No. 7. This market is held Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer and will open for the season on May 19.
Lara, who has D&M farm out of Heidenheimer, said his gardens are doing great.
“We’ve got zucchini and squash ready to go,” Lara said.
Red potatoes and beets should be ready for the first farmers market of the year.
“I was hoping the yellow patty pan squash would be ready,” he said. “The tomatoes are doing good, but they aren’t big enough, yet.”
Lara said he was getting a lot of requests for pickling cucumbers, so he’s made room for those in his garden.
“It’ll be another 30 days before they’re ready,” he said.
Two of the regular vendors at the Temple market won’t be participating this season. One sold honey and eggs and the other sold baked goods and jams.
Lara said his daughter will be selling eggs from the family chickens and the honey from a family friend.
“These are free-range chickens and the yolks are dark yellow,” Lara said.
Other markets
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal in Salado, will host a farmers market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 23-June 27. For information, email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Un-Included Club in Temple had planned on starting a farmers’ market in the spring, but is rescheduling as a result of the COVID-19 social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates.
It has been rescheduled for the first weekend in June. If necessary it will be pushed back further, Doree Collins, Un-Included Club executive director, said.
The market will be on the corner North Sixth Street and Central Avenue in Temple.
The planners want local farmers, crafters, artists and food vendors to participate by renting a booth for $25.
“Farmers markets are listed as essential businesses, but we want to be responsible about keeping the vendors and those who attend safe,” Collins said. “We’ll see what the first of June looks like and go from there.”
Members of the Un-Included Club have been growing microgreens for several years and now sells one pound bags of microgreens and mixed salad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from their Urban Farm at 11 N. Sixth St.