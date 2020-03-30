A new Temple transitional shelter will need to find a new place to settle down after being denied a permit for a proposed location due to its proximity to stores that sell alcohol and other shelters.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously at its March 19 meeting to deny a permit to build a proposed youth shelter in the city after the shelter did not comply with city codes. The Peace of Mind Youth Shelter is now in talks with another location in North Temple to use instead.
City officials said they would continue to work with the applicants for the shelter for find them a spot in the city that works for their needs and complies with city codes.
“Staff has been working with the applicant to find an appropriate location that we could support,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “We are working on another location that would meet the distance requirements.”
The proposed youth shelter would have housed up to 24 children from ages 6 to 17 who have either been abandoned or removed from their homes by child protective services. The 4,138-square-foot shelter was denied for the proposed 307 W. Ave. G location.
Council members blocked the proposed shelter because it was too close to prohibited types of buildings such as stores that sell alcohol and residential properties.
Multiple stores that sell alcohol, such as Valero and Circle K, child care facilities, private elementary schools and other shelters, such as Feed My Sheep, were located within 1,000 feet of the proposed location. City officials said the presence of some of these violations could present hazards to the children who were to be sheltered at this proposed relocation.
City officials said they both understand and see a need for this type of shelter in the city but would like to see it conform to the codes.