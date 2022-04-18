BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Monday lifted a boil water notice issued last week.
Customers affected by the notice, issued on Wednesday, live on the north side of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 and Tanglewood.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate water pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiled as of 4/19/2022,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach TECQ, call 512-239-4691.