Several Temple road projects are closer to being ready for construction through land purchases or eminent domain proceedings.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved five resolutions Thursday to either purchase new land for city projects or move forward on eminent domain proceedings. The land being purchased is for projects in west, south and east Temple.
The city said the projects needing this land were its Outer Loop West Phase 1, South Pea Ridge Road, Hartrick Bluff Road and 24th Street projects.
“All four projects further the city’s strategic goal of supporting well-managed growth and development to promote a thriving economy, and are needed to provide safe, connected transportation in fast-growing areas of the city,” Kathy Davis, the city attorney, said.
Three of the properties were bought from their owners by the city at estimated costs of $28,000, $35,000 and $172,000, respectively.
Two of the properties were located in the Ferguson Park neighborhood in East Temple. The properties purchased are at 117 S. 16th St. and 18 S. 24th St., while the other was in West Temple at 2301 Old Waco Road.
The remaining two properties, which are needed for a nearby project, had the use of eminent domain authorized for them.
Christina Demirs, deputy city attorney, told Council members that while the city attorney’s office proposed using eminent domain on a property at 6510 Hartrick Bluff Road, they anticipate not needing to use it.
Demirs said the city had been in discussions with the landowner previously when negotiations had broken down. After the department planned on using eminent domain, the owner came back with a counter offer that the city is now considering.
While the city anticipates purchasing the property, Demirs said she wanted to continue to have the option of eminent domain in case the negotiations break down again.
“Last week, we did receive a reasonable counter offer from the owner and as of Tuesday we entered into a memorandum of agreement,” Demirs said. “We did decide to move forward with eminent domain authorization just in case that agreement falls through for some reason. Hopefully, it doesn’t and we don’t perceive any problems with it.”
Demirs said the final eminent domain proposal, for a property located at 7420 E. Poison Oak Road, was mainly due to an inability to reach an agreement with the owners and the need to clean up some minor title issues when acquiring the property.
City spokesman Cody Weems said most of the projects for which these pieces of land are being acquired are estimated to start construction within the next year, with the Outer Loop West Phase 1 and 24th Street projects to start later this year.