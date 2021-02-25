As Texas legislators investigate how the Electric Reliability Council of Texas failed during last week’s winter storm, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, fielded comments from his constituents at an emergency town hall meeting Thursday evening.
“I think it is important to give people that I represent as much information about the system, what I was doing to try and help and what’s going on … so you can have some sense of closure as to why we experienced what we experienced,” Shine said during the meeting at Lake Belton High School in Temple.
But with the House committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources beginning its joint meeting hours earlier on Thursday, Shine — who said last week’s winter storm was the coldest weather he’s experienced as a lifelong Texan — did not have immediate details on what actions will be taken with ERCOT.
“There’s not a lot to report on that,” Shine said. “We’re going to learn more about that in the next few days.”
ERCOT — which is overseen by the Public Utilities Commission — operates the decentralized electrical system in Texas, and Shine told the Telegram on Tuesday that lawmakers will need to collaborate in order to prevent an electrical catastrophe from happening again.
“I think there will be a number of things that can be done to preclude us from having this problem again,” the Temple Republican said. “They don’t need to be just recommendations once we have all the facts of how the failures occurred … It needs to be what actions are going to be taken — not need to be taken, but are going to be taken — to ensure true reliability of our energy for electricity for our constituents across the state.”
Shine echoed that statement Thursday evening, but noted that action will take time.
“Action is going to be taken but not until all the information is gathered and the investigation is complete,” he said.
Tom Brautigan, a homeowner association member with Lakewood Ranch, said he called for the meeting with Shine. Twenty people attended.
“My power came back to me on day three but I was still seeing people in the community without power … and there was nothing I could do,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything for my community but I could get an answer and try to be proactive.”
Brautigan said he was elated to hear his representative accept the invitation to listen to residents’ questions on Thursday.
“It re-instills the faith for those public figures that are for the people,” he said. “I reached out to him and said, ‘Sometimes you have to come onto the battlefield and see things.”
Although William Rosenberg said he disagrees with much of Shine’s policy, he respects him for being responsive to his constituents.
“I hope that Rep. Shine will listen to people tonight and take an honorable nonpartisan stand … and tells the state that we need the (electrical) grid upgraded,” Rosenberg, Senate district representative for the Texas Democratic Party, told the Telegram. “We need good, reliable power.”
The Temple resident, who went six days without power and two days without water, stressed that Texans need reliable energy moving forward.
“The market needs to be restructured,” he said. “Let’s put some legislation out there that will make that happen. I love to see industries make money, but not at the expense of neglecting infrastructure.”
On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders issued two orders that directed energy providers to temporarily stop disconnecting customers over non-payment of their power or water bills, and to stop companies from sending invoices or bill estimates to customers, the Texas Tribune reported.