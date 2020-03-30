Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems was named interim city spokesman Monday after the previous spokeswoman resigned.
Officials announced that the city’s public relations manager Laurie Simmons is no longer employed by the city. Simmons had only been in the job for six months after being hired to replace former spokeswoman Shannon Gowan in October.
“I am very grateful for Ms. Simmons’ contributions to the position and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” Temple Marketing and Communications Director Heather Bates said. “Ms. Simmons brought valuable skills and experience to the position within the Marketing & Communications Department. During her time, she played a key role in the important work of improving the city’s communications with the public. We appreciate her dedication and enthusiasm and wish her all the best.”
Simmons was originally hired after a five-month search by the city. She came to Temple after working two public relations jobs in Hawaii. In addition to public relations experience, Simmons worked at television stations in Georgia, Florida and Virginia.
In her resignation letter Simmons thanked the city for the opportunity provided to her.
Weems, who has worked for the police department since March 2019, graduated the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2016 before working at the Temple Daily Telegram as a reporter on municipal issues.
Weems said he will continue to serve as a spokesman for the police department while filling in for the city.