Summer is winding down, the drought is loosening its grip on Central Texas, and a familiar scent is wafting through the air — tamale season has arrived.
The Temple area is blessed to have dozens of stellar tamale makers selling their goods around town every fall, but some of the best are made in the Lake Belton home of Rachel Greenhaw.
“Tamales are a Mexican tradition that has become a fall favorite in Texas,” she said. “People love to serve them at holiday meals and parties. That’s how I got started. Mom used to serve chili and tamales to holiday guests. A few years ago, I got together with my cousin, Terrie Easley, and we decided to give it a go.”
“Our first batch was four dozen tamales and we served them to our families,” Greenhaw said. “They loved them, and they wanted more.”
More were soon on the way. The cousins made 80 dozen in November 2018 and sold every one.
“That was kind of overwhelming,” Easley said. “People just kept asking for more.”
Last year, they made around 1,000 dozen tamales — about 12,000 individuals.
“We made 275 dozen in November alone, plus another 250 dozen just before Christmas,” Greenhaw said. “We also make some for New Year’s, Valentine’s, Cinco de Mayo and the Fourth of July.”
This year, Easley is working full-time at another job and taking care of a family member, but she still finds tamale time with her cousin.
“I can count on Terrie’s help when it gets busy,” Greenhaw said. “She still involved with the business.”
The focus this year is on six varieties of tamales: mild pork, spicy pork, extra spicy pork, bean and cheese, mild chicken and cheese, and spicy chicken and cheese.
“I had a customer ask if I could make the chicken and cheese, and I told her I’d give it a try,” she said. “Now they are the biggest seller.”
They also are the most time consuming.
“I have a tamale machine, but I have to roll the chicken and cheese by hand,” she explained. “It takes a little longer.”
The cousins also make brisket tamales the week before Thanksgiving and a couple weeks before Christmas.
“I’ve cut back on the brisket because meat has gotten so expensive,” Greenhaw said. “Everything has. We’ve had to raise our prices some to cover expenses. I’m selling them for $17 a dozen this year, but they are still nice and fat…we make very full tamales. We’ve been trying to keep our prices low but it’s been a real challenge the past two years.”
When in full tamale mode, the cousins work as a team. Greenhaw — a frequent barbecue cookout contestant — grills the meats outdoors while Easley mixes the masa and rolls tamales. When working alone, of course, all tamale duties fall on Greenhaw.
The cousins have a Facebook page called Tamales, and Greenhaw posts a few days before she cooks. Orders flood in, and she meets customers for deliveries in the Sam’s Club parking lot.
“My sister works in Austin, and she sells a huge amount of our tamales there and delivers them,” Greenhaw said. “I made a batch last week — about 100 dozen. I sold out quickly and people are wanting more.”
Yes, as the holidays near and cooler weather makes its way to the Lone Star State, Texans start feeling it deep in their guts — the hunger for tamales.
But why do tamales go hand-in-hand with Christmas? The answer has roots about 10,000 years deep.
Tamales, or at least something similar to today’s tamales, were a staple for Native Americans as far back as 8,000 B.C.
According to Mesoamerican lore, God created humans from corn, and since corn was literally their substance of life, consuming corn represented a reconnection with the spirit.
The tie of tamales to Christmas were solidified in more recent times and became a part of the Mexican tradition of Las Posadas, the annual celebration commemorating Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter before Jesus was born.
The husky delicacy is now a tradition across the American Southwest and beyond.