The past month has been a rollercoaster ride for local farmers, with changes in temperature and rainfall affecting their crops and livestock.
Lyle Zoeller, an agent with the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office, said this year’s weather has mostly affected local crops and not so much the livestock. He said this year shows why having a diversity of crops is so critical.
“It is not like any we have had recently,” Zoeller said. “We have had, quite honestly, a cooler than normal temperatures, and now we have had significant rainfall in May, June and now July. So it’s just another different year where you just got to take it one day at a time.”
The National Weather Service reported that in June of this year Temple saw a decrease in the amount of rain seen on average for the month. This June saw a total of 2.71 inches in the city compared to the average of 4.1 inches.
NWS also reported that the temperature for the area this year was up one degree Fahrenheit compared to the average.
Zoeller said on the livestock end of local agriculture, the weather has mostly affected the production and harvesting of hay. He said there has been a significant amount grown but harvesting it and drying it out has been hard due to the humidity.
Other than the issue with hay, Zoeller said everything else with local livestock, mostly cattle, has turned out fine.
“The good news is the grass is green, the tanks are full and the cows are mostly fat,” Zoeller said. “So from the livestock end, things look really good.”
Most of the issues so far this year have been due to the crops, such as grains that were harvested earlier this season.
Zoeller said the weather caused the wheat to have some sprouting, where the grains start growing a new plant, rendering some of the crops unusable. He said reports that he has received have shown the amounts of wheat at some farms seeing sprouting to be as high as four or five percent.
Local wheat varieties did prevent some of this damage, Zoeller said, with current species being less prone than those used 10 to 20 years ago.
“As far as the wheat, we had some yields lost due to the excess rain due to a few different factors. One from the physical damage of the rain knocking some it down and secondly we had a little bit of sprouting of some of the kernels. And then third, we probably had some reduced yield due to some smaller shriveled kernels due to wet and dry, and wet and dry at times.”
The current crops coming up for harvest include sorghum, corn and cotton later in the season.
Zoeller said the rain currently being seen will mostly help those farmers who have planted cotton but not the others.
“So now the corn is about mature, and the grain sorghum is getting pretty well mature, so it really is to the point where the rain is not going to do it any more good,” Zoeller said. “However, the cotton farmers are probably gonna want another rain in the next 20 to 30 days.”