BELTON — Several candidates slated for the March 3 primary ballot will face off at a forum Friday.
The Bell County Bar Association will host a candidate forum starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 146th District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Road. The courtroom is located on the first floor of the justice center.
Calvin Cowan, the president of the Bell County Bar Association, said several candidates have been invited to participate.
That includes candidates for 426th District Court judge; Bell County sheriff; Texas House District 54; Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace; and Precinct 4 constable.
“Written questions directed towards all candidates for specific offices will be received for consideration by the Bell County Bar Association,” Cowan said.
Early voting starts Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28.