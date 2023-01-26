Standpipe park

A proposed park at the site of the historic 1914 standpipe in Belton will be funded with a $750,000 grand from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

 Wes Albanese | Courtesy City of Belton

The city of Belton was awarded a $750,000 Community Park Grant on Thursday — funds that will be used on the proposed Belton Water Standpipe and Community Events Park.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com