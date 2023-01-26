The city of Belton was awarded a $750,000 Community Park Grant on Thursday — funds that will be used on the proposed Belton Water Standpipe and Community Events Park.
Belton awarded $750,000 grant for proposed standpipe park
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
