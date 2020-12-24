The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Thursday after supplier Central Texas Water Supply had a water leak.
Customers affected by the notice live on State Highway 95 to Sypert School Road along FM 2268; from FM 2268 to Pecan School Road, including Indian Creek Road. Customers will experience no water or low pressure in the Holland area also affected.
Water service is expected to be restored tonight. However, the notice will be in effect through the Christmas holiday.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
To reach Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.