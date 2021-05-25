BELTON — As it does every decade, Bell County is now preparing for redistricting — though this time it is not alone.
An interlocal agreement between the county, Temple Independent School District, and the cities of Temple and Killeen was unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court on Monday. The agreement is to allow the four bodies to collectively be redistricted by the same company this year.
The four entities will have the county act as a financial agent for the agreement, but with each able to work with the firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP on their own.
County Judge David Blackburn said that the county and cities previously redistricted on their own each time, not focusing on working with each other.
“The agreement allows each party to retain their full management supervision of Bickerstaff as well as the scope to work on political issues related to each entity,” Blackburn said. “However, we have recognized some benefits in collaborating and coordinating our respective redistricting efforts.”
Redistricting takes place once every 10 years, according to the U.S. Constitution. With the population update, states, counties, cities and school districts rearrange electoral boundaries to give each district an equal amount of representation.
Blackburn said he reached out to all the local entities with single-member districts — unlike those who elect officials at-large like Belton — to participate in the agreement.
TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said working together with the county and other entities is both beneficial on an administrative level but also on an individual level for voter clarity.
“The real benefit is to our citizenry and voters because it mitigates conflict amongst the entities and confusion among voters,” Ott said. “This is a positive move for our citizens and will provide clarity with respect to lines. Further, having one entity as the contracting agent simplifies the administration of the contract.”
Redistricting all through the same company as a group will also allow the county’s election department to work from the same map as the cities, leading to fewer issues.
The previous method in which the entities did not work together caused issues, such as in Killeen where dozens of registered voters were put in the wrong districts on the voter rolls. This caused at least seven people in District 4 to cast ballots in the wrong district for the Killeen City Council race.
This issue in Killeen was only noticed this year as the District 4 race ended in a tie, with the problem having been around since the last round of redistricting. A second election for the District 4 seat is scheduled for June 12 between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd, who tied on May 1 with 181 votes each.
“The city draws the lines for the districts, and the city provides the data on those lines to us and it occurs once a decade after redistricting,” Blackburn said.
County officials said they estimate getting the Census numbers sometime this fall, no later than September.
A cost estimate for the redistricting was not immediately available Tuesday.