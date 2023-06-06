While food continues to be a major expense for U.S. families, many grocery shoppers in Texas are paying less than the national average.
According to the Council for Community and Economic Research’s cost of living index for the first three months of 2023, the five least expensive places in America to shop for fruits, vegetables and other food items are all in Texas.
Temple remains third on the list behind McAllen and Harlingen, and in front of Waco and Cedar Park.
Temple also ranked third in the final report for 2022 and has been in the top five regularly for the past three years.
“In the first quarter of 2023, Temple’s grocery prices were 13.6% below the national average while McAllen and Harlingen were both 14.1% cheaper,” said Jennie Allison, the Council’s research manager.
“Waco’s prices were 12.3% below the national mark,” she said.
The Rio Grande Valley cities also ranked among the least expensive cities to live in America. Harlingen provided the best value for housing in the country and was 24.1% below the U.S. average. McAllen was fourth on the list at 19.1% below the average. Temple, which has seen huge increases in housing costs in recent years, was not on the list.
While Texas dominated the Council’s cheapest food in America rankings, Kodiak, Alaska, had the highest prices at 32.9% above the U.S. average. San Francisco, Honolulu and two other Alaskan cities — Juneau and Anchorage — also were in the top five.
The most expensive places to live in America remain unchanged from 2022, with Manhattan, Honolulu, San Francisco, Brooklyn and Orange County, Calif., taking the top five positions.
According to Allison, 265 urban areas in the United States participated in the first quarter 2023 cost of living index research.
While Temple’s grocery prices rank among the least expensive in the nation, food costs remain high enough to cause some local residents to shop for bargains and try to stretch their food dollars.
Julie Stn and Karen Connell, for instance, are shopping at a variety of markets in search of the best prices.
“I’ve been going to Aldi’s,” Connell said “Prices are cheaper, meats are good — you have to shop and compare. For things I can’t find at Aldi’s, I check H-E-B or Walmart. I’m a big fan of ordering online and picking up my order. It’s less people-y and it’s at least an hour of my time saved.”
Stn said she finds her bargains by shopping for quantity at Sam’s Club, but Phillip Troy may have the best answer to saving money on the family grocery bill.
“Just eat less,” he said.
A breakdown on specific grocery items in the quarterly report will be announced this week.