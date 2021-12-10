BELTON — The first phase of a more than 200-lot neighborhood located southeast of Salado can now move forward.
Phase one of the Flint Ridge Estates neighborhood was approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday in a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Russell Schneider abstaining. Schneider cited his company’s involvement with the project following its initial plat.
The final plat of the neighborhood, located along Gooseneck Road south of FM 2268, is the first of three phases.
County officials said this first phase would sit on 57.5 acres, including 64 lots and about 1.27 miles of new roadway. The second phase is expected to include another 64 homes, with the final phase adding an additional 102.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said some additional soil evaluations were needed following the finding that the ground in the area was rockier than previously thought.
Engineering firm Turley and Associates, which is working on the project, commissioned a soil engineer to reevaluate the land and determine if it can be used for roads.
“They did evaluate and take some more soil data and came out with a release that pretty much says it is acceptable to place a pavement structure on it,” Neaves said. “It should hold up. If you have been out there it is pretty rocky, it is a lot of limestone.”
Due to the soil conditions, a proof road will need to be done to make sure it doesn’t give way or move around too much.
Commissioner Bill Schumann did question the project’s engineers on how irrigation would work for each lot, with pipes used to cross driveways.
Victor Turley, president of the project’s engineering firm, said the homes would have pipes going across their driveways. He also pointed out that the shape of the drainage area was wider instead of deeper to handle any water runoff.
“We didn’t design it where at the 50-foot limits we would normally come down and have a ditch and come right back up to the right-of-way,” Turley said. “We have created a 20-foot drainage area on each side of the roadway in addition to the 50 foot (of right-of-way). So what that amounts to is that we can go much more shallow.”
While the drainage area is on county land, Turley said the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association will be required to maintain it.