BELTON — Texas’ economy was the focus on a Monday morning legislative update with State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
“The economy in Texas has been ramping up,” he said. “Non-farm payroll added 95,800 new jobs in Texas. That was the most of any state. We’re almost 112,700 below our pre-pandemic peak. Based on the analysis, Texas should fully regain jobs that were lost during the lockdown in a few months.”
A thick fog covered downtown Belton while Shine spoke to the public — both virtually and in-person — during the update hosted by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The economy has been pretty resilient,” he said. “Debts across the state have declined marginally. Our unemployment fell from 5.9% to 5.6%. At the same time, we still have a lot of businesses that are struggling to fill open positions. Leisure and hospitality rebounded solidly — 31,900 jobs. That means that Texans are going out more.”
Other industries gained employees as well. Shine said the construction industry added new jobs, but the need for skilled blue-collar labor was still present.
“Supply constraints are beginning to ease,” he said. “Lumber prices are down some from their peak this last spring. The increase of existing homes sales has started to pick up more as new homes are not being built quite as quickly.”
Shine added about 1,000 people a day move to Texas from other parts of the country.
“We are benefiting from some out-of-state people moving to the state,” he said. “Housing is still affordable compared to our competing states. We definitely have the quality of life and the business environment here where the labor and government continue to work together in Texas, and that’s a good thing.”
A $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed on the federal level Friday. Shine spoke about a part of the bill dealing with broadband access and how it can benefit rural areas in the county.
“There’s a lot of our rural hospitals that have closed,” he said. “One of the things that can help extend health benefits to the rural areas is telemedicine. The broadband section … is going to establish a grant program to expand access to underserved areas. I think we’re going to see these grants will serve those areas.”
The legislative update marks the last of its kind for the year. Belton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Pittenger said the updates would resume in January 2022.