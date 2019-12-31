The speed limit on Interstate 14 from Belton to Harker Heights will decrease starting Jan. 6, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The change — which was approved by the City Councils in Belton, Harker Heights and Nolanville — will see the speed limit decreased to 65 mph from the current 75 mph, TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said.
The reduction, Roberts said, is needed as crews widen I-14.
“The I-14 project, adding roadway capacity by adding an inside travel lane in both the eastbound and westbound directions as well as a concrete traffic barrier between opposing travel lanes, began in September 2019 and is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021, weather permitting,” the TxDOT spokesman said.
Temporary speed limit signs will be posted, Roberts added.
“TxDOT advises the traveling public to expect delays, temporary congestion and periodic temporary single lane closures within the work zone, for the duration of the project,” he said.