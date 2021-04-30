BELTON — For more than 60 local residents, a town hall meeting provided a mix of answers and new questions about a planned solar farm coming to the area.
The company behind the solar farm — 8minute Solar — held a meeting Wednesday night at the Bell County Expo Center with representatives present to help answer any questions locals had. The proposed 2,300-acre farm — called the Chillingham Solar Farm — is set to be located east of Temple and generate about 350 megawatts of power, which the company presentation said is equivalent to taking 41,000 cars off the road.
The Bell County Commissioners Court approved the creation of a 10,000-acre tax abatement zone, located between State Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 190, for the project on March 15.
Ross Metersky, project developer for the Chillingham farm, said while the company requested the zone, they wouldn’t need all the land. He said the large area was to give the company room to acquire the needed land agreements without risk of running out of room.
While the exact number of acres and other details like the exact panels to be used have not been identified yet, the company expects to create hundreds of construction jobs and bring in about $25 million in tax revenue.
“One of the nice things about solar is the big boost to the local economy without requiring the resources from the county or other support operations,” Metersky said. “We will work with the county and take care of the roads that are used, specifically county roads. And there are no wastewater systems that need to be build out or water supply lines coming out, so no other infrastructure demands.”
The county estimates that the site will bring in just under $6 million in county tax revenue over its life along with $19 million in revenue for the nearby Academy and Rogers school districts.
While the company still needs to tackle some state and local hurdles and get additional approval, representatives said they expected to begin construction in 2022 and finish in late 2023. The farm is expected to employ two full-time workers to monitor the site.
During the about 90-minute town hall, residents asked a series of questions through cards, which were read out to the company’s three representatives.
The representatives were Metersky, Director of Land Entitlement David Ludgren and Vice President of Origination Kurtz Stowers.
One of the main types of questions residents asked was about what the site would look like when the solar farm is completed and how much the panels would affect nearby land.
Representatives said the project would have a fence all the way around it, helping to conceal it along with nearby terrain. They also pointed out that they have done studies to ensure the panels would not affect nearby water flow.
The company also assured residents that while they have not yet decided on what panels to use, no chemicals used in the panels would get into the groundwater or nearby soil.
“The panels are very similar to your cell phone,” Metersky said. “There are materials within the glass that are sandwiched together, and they are designed to safely operate for 35 years or more. There are no materials that will leach off of the glass itself into the groundwater.”
Metersky pointed out that the company would have constant digital monitoring so they can quickly respond to any panels if they do break.
While some residents submitted questions during the meeting about snow, referencing the recent winter storm, representatives pointed out that solar panels are also used in areas where it snows a lot more than Texas.
Residents also asked about the condition the land would be returned after the 30-year contracts are completed. The representatives said the land, if these contracts are not renewed, would be returned to the way it is now or at least grassland if there are currently crops.
Larry and Dorothy Schulze, who live just north of the reinvestment zone, said they were concerned about what happens for those who sign with the company and lose their agricultural exemption.
Land bought or leased by the company would lose its tax exemptions from the state for agriculture. While the company would compensate landowners for the related costs, the couple said it is hard to ever get that exemption back once lost.
“Too many people are worried about the taxing stuff,” Dorothy said. “Yeah, they are raising the taxes high, but when they start messing with us losing that agricultural value you are in trouble. They really couldn’t tell us for sure if we can go back.”
Dorothy also pointed out that those who make their living by farming multiple tracts in the area, like someone who used the couple’s land and gives them a cut of the profits, would have a hard time.
County Judge David Blackburn and Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann, who represents the area, were at the meeting Wednesday.
Both officials told residents that ultimately the agreements between landowners and 8minute were private deals that the county had little influence in.
Blackburn said the creation of a tax abatement zone not only helps the company justify coming to the county, but also give the county some room to negotiate with the company on what it does.
“This is fundamentally a private transaction between 8minute and whoever out here wants to sign an agreement or lease,” Blackburn said. “They don’t have to come to the county for anything, for any approval. One of the benefits of living out in the county is that you can do pretty much what you want on your property, unlike if you live in the city with zoning and land-use control exists.”
The judge and the representatives also pointed out that while many people might be in the reinvestment zone that did not mean they were required to sell or lease.
Stowers said he thought the future for solar farm projects like Chillingham in Texas was positive, especially as more advancements are made.
“Especially in the state of Texas, relative to the other forms of generation we have, there is going to be a lot of solar generation here and battery storage to go along with that,” Stowers said. “So the future is bright for it and the cost of solar continues to come down and so does that cost for battery storage.”
Stowers pointed out that Bell County and Central Texas were prime places for companies like his due to the amount of sunlight and the existing electrical infrastructure.
The Chillingham farm is set to be the second solar farm to come to east Bell County over the past year, with commissioners approving the Big Elm Solar Project east of Troy. The Big Elm farm is a 3,000-acre project that will generate about $23 million in taxes over its lifetime for Troy ISD.
Blackburn agreed with Stowers and said that residents all over the county might see similar projects popping in the coming years.
“If you live near a substation or transmission lines, you can almost be assured, in my opinion, that over the next few years that you are going to get approached because that is the process right now.”