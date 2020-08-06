After the release of most of the certified tax rolls, Temple’s newly proposed tax rate is now set to decrease once final approval is granted.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday on a first reading of two items to approve proposed tax rolls and set the city’s new tax rate. The new property tax rate will be 65.25 cents per $100 of valuation — down from the previously estimated rate of 67.27 cents this year.
Finance Director Traci Barnard said that while the city’s tax rate is decreasing, Temple will see increased revenues because the value — and added number — of properties in the city.
“There will be minimal change to the general fund total budget,” Barnard said. “The property tax revenues decreased by $36,668 based on calculations using the certified values. Adjustments were made within and/or to proposed revenues and expenditures to adjust for the decrease in revenues and for adjustments to some estimated expenditures.”
Although taxpayers will see a tax rate decrease, many will likely pay more this year because of increase property appraisals across Bell County.
In the past year, the city has seen the total valuation of taxable properties increase from more than $5.3 billion last year to more than $6.1 billion this year. This was a 14.41 percent increase in the tax rolls.
The new tax rate would mean a Temple resident with property worth $100,000 would need to pay $652.50 in annual property taxes.
However, the average Temple homestead is valued at $173,806, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. That means the average resident would pay about $1,134 in property taxes this year.
For the city to have raised the same amount of money as last year, the city would have needed to set the tax rate at 62.52 cents per $100 of valuation. This rate is called the no-new revenue tax rate, formerly the effective tax rate.
This year the city was not able to exceed a rate of 66.87 cents per $100 of valuation without triggering an election. This rate is known as the voter-approval tax rate, formerly the rollback rate.
Two residents spoke during the meeting to ask that the city lower the tax rate further, citing that residents are paying more now.
Resident Karen Przbylski said that she hoped the city would lower tax rates because of how much families are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I do applaud you for at least rolling (the rate) back to 65.25 (cents), but my thing is I really don’t think that really is enough,” Przbylski said. “We all know property tax values have increased significantly over the last two years, not just this one year, and we are in uncertain times. I think we should consider if it is fiscally responsible to not reconsider that a little bit more and pump the brakes on spending.”
The second and final reading of the proposed tax rate will occur during a special City Council meeting on Aug. 13. The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. and will be held in the City Council chambers at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.