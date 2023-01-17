A new shopping center anchored by a Dollar Tree store is planned near the entrance of Holy Trinity Catholic High School — part of the building boom on the city’s west side.
The West Temple retail center will be located on two and a half acres at 6504 W. Adams Ave. behind the Arby’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dutch Bros Coffee locations and across the street from Walmart.
The shopping center, which initially had a completion date of November 2022, will have 11,100 total square feet once complete, according to a real estate listing by Resolution Real Estate Partners.
Dollar Tree Inc., a discount variety chain founded in 1986, operates more than 16,000 locations as well as the Family Dollar chain and a Canadian Dollar Tree subsidiary.
At the Temple plaza, a Dollar Tree store is planned to be located at the center of the building with several tenants planned at the site, including a cookie company. Some spaces are still up for lease.
Dollar Tree, based in Chesapeake, Va., reported in November that its sales increased in the third quarter of 2022 by 8.1% to $6.94 billion compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The chain, which previously sold all merchandise for $1 each, recently increased its prices to $1.25 for most items and now includes higher-priced merchandise, usually costing $3 or $5.
“Following price actions taken in the second quarter, Family Dollar delivered its strongest quarterly same-store sales increase since 2020 and grew comparable traffic for the first time in 12 quarters,” the company said in a news release.
West Temple building boom
Developers continue to build in West Temple.
A Walgreens drug store, MOD Pizza, Great Clips hair salon and a QT convenience store and gas station are among the businesses coming to the corner of West Adams and Old Waco Road that formerly housed Trinity Church. The land was rezoned from agricultural to general retail in 2018.
Central Texas remains a popular destination as about 1,000 people a day move to Texas from across the country.
“We are benefiting from some out-of-state people moving to the state,” State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said during a legislative update in 2022. “Housing is still affordable compared to our competing states. We definitely have the quality of life and the business environment here where the labor and government continue to work together in Texas, and that’s a good thing.”
The Walgreens store, 7101 W. Adams, will include a full pharmacy and a drive-through window. The QT station is nearly complete.
A few blocks down West Adams to the west, a Dunkin’ shop, cobranded with Baskin-Robbins ice cream, is complete and set to open this year. The shop at 7451 W. Adams is next door to the Westfield Market shopping center. The Temple restaurant will feature a drive-through lane, on-the-go mobile ordering, free wifi and dine-in options.
Next door to Dunkin’ is a Today’s Car Wash at 7477 W. Adams.