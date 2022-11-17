A Temple company that helps develop military leaders has been recognized by the U.S. Labor Department for recruiting, hiring and retaining veteran workers.
Topsarge Business Solutions of Temple — which recently secured a four-year, $2.6-million contract with the Army Research Institute to help develop senior noncommissioned officers — was awarded the Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award on Nov. 9 in Washington, D.C.
“Putting veterans back to work is part of our DNA, we exist to deliver high quality service and employ veterans and their families,” Managing Partner Dan Elder of the veteran-owned company said.
To qualify for the award, 10% of a company’s new hires must be veterans or 85% of retained staff must be veterans and the company must have a 10% overall veteran employee count. Other criteria mandates the company must be a veteran organization or resource group, have a leadership program, a human resources veterans’ initiative, a pay differential program or a tuition assistance program.
“Topsarge Business Solutions is proud to check off boxes for this wonderful honor,” the company said in a statement. “TBS is committed to putting veterans and their families to work and being a recipient of this award exemplifies that commitment tenfold. They cannot wait to see what the future holds for their company and the vets they employ.”
The HIRE Vets Medallion Awards is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development, a news release said. Businesses that have shown the best practices and care towards veterans are honored.
Elder said Topsarge takes questions or techniques put forward by researchers and helps solicit input from those the training would affect.
“We study and collect data on current trends, look to future leader development techniques and we identify challenges that exist in the field today through our interactions with soldiers in the field,” Elder told the Telegram in a previous interview. “So what we do is connect the research community to the soldier population and help them gather trends, insights and challenges.”
Work done by Topsarge locally not only will affect the Army’s soldiers at Fort Hood, but those at U.S. military posts all over the world.
Elder said his employees travel to other military bases all over the country to gather information for their projects, but are based in Temple and Fort Hood.
“The Army only has one research unit in the world that studies the noncommissioned officer population,” Elder said. “It just so happens that they are located here in Fort Hood, and we are co-located with them.”
The company, launched in 1991 as a digital collaboration project, transformed to provide training development, professional services and research support firm in the public and private sectors.
Elder said Topsarge also works with other agencies in the government as well as private businesses that need help with team environments.
“We are mostly government focused so we try to bring a lot of expertise to provide solutions,” Elder said. “So I think that is probably one of the best things that we can provide is our pool of experts.”