The Temple Education Foundation announced Monday that it will honor Dr. Andrejs E. Avots-Avotins and Susan Pitts Luck as its distinguished alumni on Oct. 4 during a special event held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
The event at 3303 N. Third St. in Temple, which will begin with a social at 6 p.m. before dinner and a program at 7 p.m., will recognize these Temple High graduates for their successful careers and service to their community while raising money for innovative teaching grants and student scholarships.
Donors have contributed more than $800,000 in total over the previous five years.
Dr. Avots-Avotins
Avots-Avotins — a member of Temple High’s 1972 graduating class — is a board-certified internist and gastroenterologist, an associate professor at Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, and the vice president of medical affairs and community engagement for the Central Texas Division of Baylor Scott & White.
However, his impact does not stop there.
“Dr. Avots-Avotins is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Gastroenterological Association,” TEF said in a news release. “He is also a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Medical Association, the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopists, the Texas Medical Association, the Texas Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the Bockus International Society of Gastroenterology.”
His other leadership roles feature positions on a variety of boards, including those that support the American Cancer Society, the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation, Temple College, the Temple Community Clinic, Central County Services, the Bell County Public Health District and the Temple Symphony Orchestra.
Avots-Avotins is married to his wife, Gail, who he shares three grown children with: Kristin, Lauren and Erik.
Luck
Luck, a Temple native, was born in 1952 at the Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
“What fun it was to grow up in the same town as 14 cousins and 12 aunts and uncles,” Luck, a member of Temple High’s class of 1970 graduating class, said.
Although her family took ownership of The Bluebonnet Cafe — a staple in Temple until it permanently closed in 2009 — in 1948, Luck’s career path took a different direction when she left Central Texas to attend college at the University of Texas Permian Basin, where she earned her bachelor’s in sociology in 1974.
“Her first professional job was as a social worker at Methodist Children’s Home in Waco,” TEF said. “While in Waco, Susan achieved her master’s in education with an emphasis in counseling at Baylor University. Her professional journey continued at Temple ISD where she worked in many different positions for two decades. She finished her career as a psychotherapist at McLane’s Children’s outpatient clinic.”
She shares two children, Brent and Rachel, with her husband, George.
“Luck has participated in community service opportunities with the Temple Family Services, Cultural Activities Center and The Contemporaries, Junior League of Temple, Ronald Mc Donald House, Temple Education Foundation, and the City of Temple Planning and Zoning Board,” TEF said. “Presently, Luck serves on the City of Temple Neighborhood Revitalization Board and areas of service at First Methodist.
Tickets
Residents who would like to partake in honoring Avots-Avotins and Luck can purchase tickets by calling the TEF office at 254-215-6125, or by going online at bit.ly/3ysQvxn.
“The Temple Education Foundation is proud of Dr. Avots-Avotins and Susan for their gifts and service they freely give to Central Texas.” Kathy Denton, TEF’s executive director, said. “We hope members of the community will join us to honor these unique Temple High alums.”