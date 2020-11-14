Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $890.5 million in sales tax allocations in November, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas continues to weather the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in November compared to the same month last year. Most tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
The lone exception was Troy, which will receive $51,824 this month, a decrease of 11.49% from November 2019’s allocation.
Temple and Belton each saw healthy gains in their allocations compared to November last year. Temple is expected to receive $2.34 million, a 14.7% increase over last year. Belton will get $599,948, a 14.61% increase.
The total November allocations for Texas represent a 4.8% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.18 million in sales tax allocations in November, an increase of 19.26% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.63 million in sales tax revenue, a 19.05% increase from the allocation distributed in November 2019, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $814,561, a 20.34% increase from last November.
This month Nolanville is receiving $123,172, a 31.89% increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $57,641 this month, a 35.17% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $29,330 in November, a 19.72% increase compared to November last year.
Holland is expected to receive $11,568, a 25.03% increase, while Little River-Academy will get $10,962, a 9.88% increase.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $252,567 this month for a 17.58% increase from last year’s allocations during November.
Copperas Cove saw a 19.95% increase in November allocations from last year; it is set to receive $560,855.
Gatesville experienced a 13.49% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $203,794.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $101,606, a 12.84% increase from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $100,087 in November, a 6.71% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $83,320 this month, an 11.91% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $18,843, a 15.05% increase from November 2019.