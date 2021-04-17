A Rogers Dollar General store recently donated school supplies to High Point Elementary School in Temple.
As part of the company’s DG Kindness campaign, the store donated $1,000 to the Belton ISD campus on behalf of Crystal Grant, store manager of Dollar General No. 11296, 410 W. Mesquite Ave. in Rogers.
The donation occurred when a kindergarten teacher and frequent shopper of the Rogers store found herself unable to pay for needed supplies for her classroom — and Grant stepped in to purchase the items, according to a news release.
A few days later, the teacher revisited the store with a special delivery of letters written by her kindergarten students thanking Grant for her generosity, the release said.
“Crystal’s act of kindness to help the teacher purchase the supplies her students and classroom need on a regular basis exemplifies the true spirit of DG’s mission of serving others,” the company said in the news release.
Dollar General District Manager Gabriel Garza described Grant as “an amazing talent who loves to help and train.”
“Her positive attitude permeates the store and the community in which she works,” Garza said. “She has the heart of a teacher, never missing an opportunity to help a fellow team member, including myself, when needed. She is a pleasure to work with, driven and dedicated, and an asset to the company.”
As part of Dollar General’s mission, each employee nominated for DG Kindness recognition is given the opportunity to provide a $1,000 donation to a deserving organization in their hometown. To date, Dollar General has donated $25,000 to organizations, the release said.