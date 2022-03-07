BELTON — The future is now twice as bright for two solar farms planned for east Bell County.
Establishment of reinvestment zones for both the Five Wells Solar Center and the Limewood Bell Renewables LLC projects were allowed to move forward Monday. Bell County Commissioners unanimously approved establishment of the two zones during their regular meeting.
Creation of the reinvestment zones is a required step for the projects before tax abatement can be issued for the projects.
Commissioner Bill Schumann, who represents east Bell County, said he anticipates the tax abatement agreement for these projects to be different from others approved in recent years and aims to resolve resident issues.
“A lot of the issues we have heard in the past,” Schumann said. “We are going to try and make some attempt to at least provide the public with some of these documents so they can look back and see what exactly is being developed in their area.”
Commissioners said negotiations of abatements for the two projects could come back as early as late April or the first part of May.
The first of the two projects is for the Five Well Solar Center located in east Bell County, northeast of State Highway 190, east of Rabbit Road, south of Springtown Road and west of FM 437.
Officials from Houston-based Engie North America said the project will include both solar generation and battery storage components. Solar generation at the facility will be up to 320 megawatts while batteries will store about 260 megawatts.
One megawatt of electricity is equal to 1 million watts and can power between 150 and 210 homes.
Randall Rayford, project development manager for Engie North America, said the proposed space for the project includes just under 3,500 acres although the company might not use all of the land. In January, the company said the project could cost an estimated $311.4 million.
Commissioners did express some initial concern over the size of the reinvestment zone requested by the company, which was larger than the proposed project site.
Rayford said the company requested more land be included in the reinvestment zone so adjustments could be made if some land turns out to not be suitable.
“We can’t put anything on that land unless we have an agreement with them,” Rayford said. “It really is just a formality at this point.”
Rayford said the project is expected to start construction in the fall.
The second solar project that had its reinvestment zone approved was Limewood Bell Renewables, located northeast of Temple and west of Oenaville, north of FM 438. Bottoms Road runs on the northwest side of the property, with Berger Road making up a portion of the northern part of the site. is The eastern side of the properties reach Oenaville, with Apple Cider Road the boundary for several parcels north of FM 438.
Chandler Morris, vice president of energy markets at Woodland Energy Management, said his company was the one behind the Limewood project.
Previously, Morris helped manage the Temple 1 natural gas power plant on the east side of the city before it was sold in August 2021.
“During this time we developed a relationship with locals in Bell County and liked the area,” Morris said. “We thought that it was a good opportunity to develop solar in the Bell County area due to its proximity to the large metropolitan areas, providing good transmission capacity and having good land available to develop some solar.”
The 1,500-acre project will include solar energy generation of about 200 megawatts as well as on-site battery storage.
Morris said the planned site of the project is located adjacent to Oncor’s Elm Creek substation, resulting in the company not needing to add any transmission lines.
In addition to required work, Morris said the company has also done its environmental survey of the proposed site.
“During the development process, when we located the properties, we have worked with an environmental consulting firm on wetland delineations and places where we could build,” Morris said. “That was important for us to get out and do that, early on in the process, to show us what areas were actually buildable and what areas we might need to avoid.”