BELTON — As the county’s jail population continued to rise, the Bell County Commissioners Court once voted to contract out more space in other counties.
Robertson County is the latest county to work with Bell County, allowing the use of jail space to house excess inmates. The county currently works with six other counties to house excess inmates.
The other counties the local jail works with now includes Robertson, Milam, Burnett, Limestone, Williamson, McLennan and Comal counties.
Shane Sowell, Bell County’s jail administrator, said the county had 1,223 inmates in its system as of Monday morning. This included the 241 inmates housed outside of the county’s facilities around the state.
The Robertson County jail will charge Bell County $50 per day for the first 10 inmates sent and then $55 a day for each inmate after.
“Basically, it is going to be a smaller contract,” Sowell said. “So it would not be that many inmates, but it would be enough to keep us below that threshold that we want to stay below.”
County officials previously have said they prefer keeping jail population at the county jail at about 925 to allow for room to maneuver inmates.
Sowell said this new interlocal agreement will go into place sometime in the fall as requested by the Robertson County sheriff. He said the county needs to meet certain medical standards for them to qualify working with Bell County.
Officials previously estimated the cost for sending inmates out of the county this fiscal year to be about $2 million.
County officials have attributed the rising jail population to the county’s overall growth as well as the coronavirus pandemic having slowed down the processing of inmates.
To address the issue, Bell County approved a $129 million expansion of its jail and related facilities. The money comes from a $138 million capital improvement plan project consisting of $75 million in certificates of obligation debt and $63 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The jail expansion — still in the development phase — will add hundreds of beds to the county’s Loop 121 jail at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.
“There are no good, easy or inexpensive solutions to addressing the problem of overcapacity in the jail — there just isn’t,” County Judge David Blackburn said in March. “But the time has come, in my mind, to face the issue and expand the jail.”