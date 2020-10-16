A fundraiser to help a Temple food pantry rebuild after a fire has now raised more than $3,600 in less than 24 hours.
The St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple food pantry started a GoFundMe page Thursday to raise donations after a fire burned most of the building Monday morning. The fundraiser has a goal of raising $50,000 for the food bank, and has already seen 19 donations totaling $3,620.
The non-profit’s building, located at 106 W. Ave. D in downtown Temple, is currently a total loss after damage from both the fire and firefighting efforts.
The building is currently seeing the sheetrock on the back of the building be waterlogged and needs to be replaced. The floor is also damaged and pops up in places. The organization expects that repair efforts for the building will take about two months.
Donations will both be used to repair the building and restock the large amount of food that was lost to the fire.
St. Vincent de Paul normally helps supply food to about 1,500 pantry clients per month, along with the Temple Independent School District clothing voucher program and homeless and domestic violence clients.
Those interested in donating can visit the organization’s fundraising site at https://bit.ly/3k6PDIC.