Federal grant money to develop a local conservation plan was officially accepted by the Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday.
The Bell-Cor Karst Coalition Regional Habitat Conservation Plan, which includes 13 local entities in Bell and Coryell counties, was unanimously approved by Commissioners. The $1 million in federal grant money, which came from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was awarded last year in October.
While the funds were announced last year, officials previously stated that it would take time for the money to come from the federal government, to the state and then to the county.
County Judge David Blackburn said the contract Monday was only to accept the money so the plan could move forward but did not force the county, or any other entity, to accept the plan once it was created.
“We are anticipating about 12 to 18 months for the plan development,” Blackburn said. “Before the plan is adopted, or if it is adopted, that vote will come back to the Commissioners Court as well as all the bodies of those entities (in the agreement) to see if they want to participate or not.”
Other entities participating in the group include Temple, Belton, Salado, Killeen, Harker Heights, Gatesville, Copperas Cove, the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, Middle Trinity Underground Water Conservation District, the Brazos River Authority, and the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
While the plan was originally developed as a response to an endangered species of karst invertebrates in the area, Blackburn said the plan has identified five other species that need to be protected.
Blackburn said that the plan would help develop a regional plan to manage growth and development in the area, taking into account all the species found in the two counties.
Entities in the agreement will be required to contribute some matching funds to the project, though officials said that could be through in-kind contributions, made with goods or services instead of money.
Tina Entrop, the county auditor, said the current goal of the group of entities is to maximize the number of in-kind matches that can be contributed to the project. She said that this was to minimize the amount of out-of-pocket expenses for those entities.