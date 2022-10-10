Texas residents who are not registered to vote this year only have one day left to do so.
The deadline for those who want to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is by the end of business Tuesday. The deadline this year was moved back due to the Columbus Day holiday on Monday.
People can register to vote by mailing in an application or visiting the elections office, area libraries and department of public safety offices.
County officials said that those who move within the county need to contact the Bell County Elections Office in order to get their information updated. Those who have moved within Texas will need to do the same thing.
To register to vote in Texas, residents must be turning 18 years old by Election Day, not be convicted of a felony and be a United States citizen.
In this year’s midterm elections, Bell County voters will decide on a various local, state and federal races.
Those who are registered to vote have until Oct. 28 to request their mail-in ballot, which must be sent by Election Day.
Early voting across the state will start in two weeks, on Oct. 24, and will continue until Nov. 4.
Bell County voters will have seven places to cast their ballots early this election, with residents able to vote at any location regardless of where they live.
The ballot locations include the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple; the Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second St.; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road. In Harker Heights, voters can cast their ballot at the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Killeen’s three polling locations are at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; the senior center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop; and the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive.
Voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.