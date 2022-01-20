Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will discuss the state of the Texas economy at the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Council meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Rod Henry, president and CEO of the chamber, said the meeting is limited to members of the Public Policy Council, although media are invited to hear Hegar’s talk.
Later in the day, Hegar will speak at 11:30 a.m. at a public policy luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
The luncheon will be held Wednesday at the Anderson Campus Center on Academic Drive on the campus of Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Tickets can be purchased for $60 at https://bit.ly/33mJ7Kh.