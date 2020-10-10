Many Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive a Halloween trick this month in the form of decreased sales tax allocations from the state while most of those in Central Texas will receive a season treat.
The state will pay out $751.5 million in sales tax allocations in October, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The total October allocations for Texas represent a 2.8% decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the Texas economic and sales tax revenue, Hegar said in the release.
However, Central Texas continues to weather the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in October compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple is expected to receive $1.94 million, a 0.85% increase from October 2019’s allocation.
Belton will get $523,620, a 7.17% increase over last year.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.89 million in sales tax allocations in October, an increase of 9.3% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.16 million in sales tax revenue, an 8.99% increase from the allocation distributed in October 2019, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $645,735, a 13.60% increase from last October.
This month Nolanville is receiving $124,971, a 39.8% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $46,912, a 34.46% increase from October 2019.
Salado is set to receive $41,703 this month, a 12.02% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $19,974 in October, a 0.15% increase compared to October last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $238,940 this month for a 14.98% increase from last year’s allocations during October.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.33% increase in October allocations from last year; it is set to receive $477,028.
Gatesville experienced a 14.37% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $198,732.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $108,129, a 24.77% increase from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $70,332 in October, a 2.32% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $71,564 this month, a 0.47% decrease compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $15,304, an 18.55% increase from October 2019.