Fireworks stands in Bell County are preparing for a busy day of business, as a large amount of customers are expected Thursday.
As fireworks displays and other social gatherings have been canceled this year, fireworks sellers said they have seen a large increase in sales this year. While New Year’s is not as busy as the Fourth of July, businesses said it normally is one of the more busy days.
Rick Donaldson, who operates American Fireworks near Lake Belton with his wife, said as long as there wasn’t much rain, the stand usually sees about 85 percent of its customers on New Year’s Eve.
“Customers are not buying a lot of cakes (large rocket bundles) so far, but those guys usually come the day of.” Rick said.
About 85 percent of your business is done on the day of, on the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve, he said, noting the rush “will start in the afternoon and continue until the hour strikes.”
Rick said the fireworks business has been doing well this year because of the ongoing pandemic, with many residents coming to get fireworks if they were unable to attend a public event with them.
Annette Donaldson, Rick’s wife, said in July the stand completely sold out, with customers flooding in only 30 minutes after the city of Temple announced it had canceled its fireworks show.
Since the stand has dealt with many this year who have come in from other states, Annette said the couple informs those buying fireworks about local regulations regarding their use.
While fireworks are legal in the unincorporated communities of Bell County, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt reminded that it is illegal to sell, possess or discharge them within city limits of Temple, Belton and other local cities.
Temple will have extra police officers and firefighters on duty for New Year’s Eve. To report illegal use of fireworks within Temple, call the Temple Police Department’s non-emergency line at 254-298-5500.
Mahlstedt said he felt the county would not have to worry too much about firework-related fires, at least through Friday morning. He said high winds will continue to dry out vegetation after rains stop.
“Though we are predicted to have higher winds today and tomorrow, I think the rainfall will help keep firework-related fires to a minimum, at least through Friday morning. Rain chances are predicted to lessen Friday and over the weekend, but we will still have high winds. As vegetation begins to dry out, the potential for fires will increase, especially with the increased winds.”
Mahlstedt said the fire marshal’s office is sharing safety tips with the community, such as not to allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, and to soak all unexploded duds in a bucket of water for 24 hours before discarding.