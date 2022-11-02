The cost of designing and constructing the base for a new statue in south Temple could soon double if an agreement is approved Thursday.
The Temple City Council will once again vote on partnering with the Temple Health and Bioscience District during their regular meeting. The partnership would see the city contribute to the design and construction of a concrete base for a sculpture that will be placed inside the Avenue U roundabout.
The Council previously approved the agreement in August at a cost of $75,000.
Brynn Myers, city manager for Temple, said the cost of the project has doubled since it was first approved for a total estimated cost of $150,000.
Due to the city engineer’s new opinion of probable cost, the Council will now need to approve the new agreement.
Money spent by the city to construct the sculpture’s base is a reimbursement for the funds already spent by the Bioscience District.
The roundabout is located along Avenue U at its intersection with South 13th Street, between Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center.
Officials said that the proposed base for the sculpture would be made out of concrete, and have a diameter of six feet, in order to secure the artwork.
The sculpture, officials said, is called the Helix for Life and will be a stylized DNA helix made out of metal.
In August, a city spokesman said public art pieces, such as the proposed sculpture, were good for the city.
“Visual arts should be celebrated,” former spokesman Alex Gibbs said. “These sculptures are just an extension of this celebration within a growing community.”
City officials have previously highlighted the need for more public art, parks and trails as these works help beautify the city and draw more residents and businesses to the community.
Currently, there are about 34 art pieces located across the city with three more currently proposed.
The new artworks include the Helix for Life sculpture as well as two more to be located at the intersections of West Adams Avenue, West Central Avenue, Airport Road and Interstate 35, in a grassy area just west of the freeway.
Officials are working with the Texas Department of Transportation on the final two sculptures, though the plans are not yet completed.
The City Council meeting will take place starting at 5 p.m. Thursday inside City Hall, 2 N. Main St.